Morgan Stanley Has $40.55 Million Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $40,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 782.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,727.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA stock opened at $138.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $14,920,961.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 755,101 shares of company stock valued at $91,008,085. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.