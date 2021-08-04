Morgan Stanley Has $41.50 Million Stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.13% of BP Midstream Partners worth $41,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BPMP. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $57,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 230,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 36.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

BPMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of BPMP opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.39. BP Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 15.97.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 132.00% and a return on equity of 66.77%. The business had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.10%.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

