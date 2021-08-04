Morgan Stanley Increases Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $98.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HLNE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $87.09 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $97.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.