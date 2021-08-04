Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.42% of Editas Medicine worth $40,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 415.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1,176.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 976.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.