Morgan Stanley Invests $39.39 Million in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,875,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,394,000. Morgan Stanley owned 8.33% of Gores Holdings VI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GHVI. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter worth $27,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter worth $723,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter worth $152,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter worth $573,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GHVI opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.64. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

