Morgan Stanley Invests $39.55 Million in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,688,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,550,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Diversey as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the first quarter worth about $155,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

