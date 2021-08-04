Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 254,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.85% of DCP Midstream worth $38,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 16.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.58.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.41%.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.