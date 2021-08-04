Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Avangrid worth $38,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Avangrid by 1.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Avangrid by 5.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 5.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of AGR opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.24. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

