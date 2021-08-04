Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,654 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $41,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

MS stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.44. The stock had a trading volume of 585,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,537,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.64. The stock has a market cap of $179.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.