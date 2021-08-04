Morgan Stanley Purchases 222,061 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 222,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Digital Turbine worth $38,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,931,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,280,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,224 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 36,859 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 92.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The company had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

