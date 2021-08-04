Morgan Stanley Purchases 61,207 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,207 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $38,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 253.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 52,198 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 366.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 30,145 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,075,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6,459.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97.

