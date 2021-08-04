Morgan Stanley Purchases 884,657 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 149.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 884,657 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $40,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,383,000 after acquiring an additional 115,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,555,000 after acquiring an additional 334,902 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,701 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTA opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.03. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

