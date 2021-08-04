Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,772,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,750 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $40,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th.

