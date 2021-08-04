Morgan Stanley Raises Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to $35.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 452.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.79.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 195,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,348. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $6.66.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 2.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.