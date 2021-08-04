Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,755,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,240,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $41,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5,941.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,418 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,543,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 64,528 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,002,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 169,598 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $3,092,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

