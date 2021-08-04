Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.
Shares of IFNNY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. 158,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,181. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
