Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of IFNNY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. 158,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,181. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

