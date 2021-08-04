Morgan Stanley Sells 12,382 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.56% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $38,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $644,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period.

RYT opened at $299.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $200.05 and a twelve month high of $300.52.

