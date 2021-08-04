Morgan Stanley Sells 228,759 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 987,187 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 228,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.45% of Arch Resources worth $41,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Arch Resources by 265.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Arch Resources by 61.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the first quarter worth about $224,000.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

