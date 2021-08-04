Morgan Stanley Sells 8,449 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Sun Communities worth $38,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 817.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 54.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

In other news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,432 shares of company stock worth $10,093,880. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

SUI opened at $196.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $199.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.12, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.