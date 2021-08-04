Morgan Stanley Sells 982,024 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,199,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.35% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $37,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,028,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 110.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,191,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1,336.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,469,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,465 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at about $7,209,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,817,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 857,430 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKD. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

