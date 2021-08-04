Morgan Stanley Trims Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Target Price to $41.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PACB. TheStreet lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.32 and a beta of 1.08. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $926,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 308,103 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 259.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 161,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

