Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 15,746 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $4,043,730.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,356,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,108,368.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $2,162,798.90.

MORN stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,744. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $270.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Morningstar by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

