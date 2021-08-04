Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Caroline J. Tsay Sells 466 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.23, for a total transaction of $118,005.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MORN traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $270.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

