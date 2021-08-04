Morpheus Labs Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.32 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $18.32 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00062124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.00826558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00093730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00042934 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 425,964,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.