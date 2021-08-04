Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 132,138 shares.The stock last traded at $52.62 and had previously closed at $53.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $229,190.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $961,280.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,754.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,321 shares of company stock worth $12,091,493. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Morphic by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

