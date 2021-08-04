MorphoSys’ (MOR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Commerzbank downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.80 target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MOR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 68.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

