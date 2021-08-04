MorphoSys’ (MOR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MOR. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOR traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $13.44. 910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,644. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.93. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. Equities analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MorphoSys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in MorphoSys by 51.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

