Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will announce sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.29.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,955. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 391,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,588,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 43.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $224.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $226.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

