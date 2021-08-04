Motorsport Games (MSGM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter.

MSGM stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42. Motorsport Games has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

