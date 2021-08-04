Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.43. Movano shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 29,665 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOVE. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Movano in the 1st quarter worth $4,986,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Movano in the 2nd quarter worth $578,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Movano in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Movano in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Movano Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

