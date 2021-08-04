MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $650.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. MSCI traded as high as $623.76 and last traded at $621.13, with a volume of 253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $619.07.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.5% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 20.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 48,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

MSCI Company Profile (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.