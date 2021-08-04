MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of MSG Networks worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 40.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 91,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 381.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 285,321 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 73.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 29.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

MSGN stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.83. MSG Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. MSG Networks had a net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. MSG Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

