mStable USD Trading Down 0.6% This Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.10 million and approximately $131,452.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,775.93 or 0.99941264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00032140 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00069868 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000821 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011661 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

