Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) versus Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Head-To-Head Review

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) and Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Myers Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Myers Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Myers Industries and Latham Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myers Industries $510.37 million 1.50 $36.77 million $0.85 24.88 Latham Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Myers Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Latham Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Myers Industries and Latham Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myers Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78

Myers Industries currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.20%. Latham Group has a consensus target price of $34.86, suggesting a potential upside of 32.08%. Given Latham Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Myers Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Myers Industries and Latham Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myers Industries 4.86% 16.31% 7.96% Latham Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Myers Industries beats Latham Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets. It serves industrial manufacturing, food processing, retail/wholesale products distribution, agriculture, automotive, recreational vehicles, marine vehicles, healthcare, appliance, bakery, electronics, textiles, consumer, and other markets under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands directly, as well as through distributors. The Distribution segment engages in the distribution of tools, equipment, and supplies for tire, wheel, and undervehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles; and manufacture and sale of tire repair materials and custom rubber products, as well as reflective highway marking tapes. This segment serves retail and truck tire dealers, commercial auto and truck fleets, auto dealers, general service and repair centers, tire retreaders, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc. was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

