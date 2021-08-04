MyNeighborAlice Price Tops $13.29 on Major Exchanges (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.29 or 0.00033821 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $279.14 million and $267.59 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

