Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $35.63 and last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 2059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 6,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $220,640.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,979.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $2,664,569.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,181,532.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 226,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,411 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

