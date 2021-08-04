Myriad (XMY) Market Cap Reaches $6.47 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and $3,919.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,792,154,750 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

