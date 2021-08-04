Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Down 6.3%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.68 and last traded at $82.02. Approximately 854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 149,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $752.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

