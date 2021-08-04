Name Change Token (NCT) Trading 244.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 60.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded up 244.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0698 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Name Change Token has a market cap of $3.12 million and $528,072.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00061085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $335.62 or 0.00845770 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00043757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00094986 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 44,654,766 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

