Nasdacoin Reaches Market Cap of $167,209.80 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $167,209.80 and $5,489.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,462,081 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

