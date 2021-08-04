Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.04.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,508. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $189.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.87.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,256 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

