Nasym Afsari Sells 2,532 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $139,639.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nasym Afsari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,790.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $28,435.00.

MEG stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.57. 109,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $59.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -16.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,041,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,394,000 after buying an additional 545,897 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,873,000 after purchasing an additional 296,983 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth about $11,062,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

