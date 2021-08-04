Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stake Boosted by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Natera accounts for 2.8% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL owned about 0.34% of Natera worth $34,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,502,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Natera by 1,880.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 700,432 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 49.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 64.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,910,000 after purchasing an additional 367,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 52.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,037,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,334,000 after buying an additional 359,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $1,210,301.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,752 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,336. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,508,609 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.73.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,245. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.30. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $127.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.78.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

