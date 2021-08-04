National Bank Financial Boosts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$228.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$228.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CJT. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$249.69.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of TSE:CJT traded down C$3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$187.56. The stock had a trading volume of 135,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,409. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$180.91. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$159.80 and a 12-month high of C$250.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 877.10.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 5.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$203,385.60.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.