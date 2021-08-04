National Bank Financial Reaffirms Tender Rating for Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “tender” rating reiterated by National Bank Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$20.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.30% from the stock’s current price.

IPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares cut Inter Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.13.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

TSE IPL traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.94. 2,770,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,624. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$11.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.98.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1488477 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.