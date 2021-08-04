National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $3.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 target price (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.92.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$54.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$698.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$686.88 million.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,231.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 20.04%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

