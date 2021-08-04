National Bankshares Boosts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$228.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital increased their target price on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$249.54.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of TSE CJT traded down C$6.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$183.89. 89,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,237. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$159.80 and a 52-week high of C$250.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$180.91.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 5.8899999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,385.60.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.