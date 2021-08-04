National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 338.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,364 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 739.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NESR shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

