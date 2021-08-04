National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%.
NYSE:NSA traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $54.65. 671,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.07. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile
National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.