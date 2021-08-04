National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%.

NYSE:NSA traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $54.65. 671,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.07. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

