National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 35,226 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 129,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NSA opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.25). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

NSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

